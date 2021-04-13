Citroen reveals new model that combines 3 body types

Citroen has reported a new mid-size model called the C5 X.
The car, which combines sedan elegance, station wagon practicality, and increased crossover ground clearance, is intended to replace the C5 family in the brand's lineup, RG reported.
The fastback features a V-shaped LED lighting technology, a long hood, a high waistline, the fifth door with spoilers, high ground clearance, 19-inch wheels.
The car will be available with either a gasoline engine or a hybrid powertrain.
In Europe, the Citroen C5 X will go on sale in the second half of 2021. Options and prices have not yet been disclosed.