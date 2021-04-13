News
Fraud masterclass from Aliyev
Fraud masterclass from Aliyev
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Once again, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev did not miss the opportunity to make unfriendly and impudent—to put it mildly—statements against Armenia. Moreover, according to tradition, Aliyev managed to express contradictory thoughts.

At a Baku conference, entitled "New vision for South Caucasus: Post-conflict development and cooperation," Aliyev first stated that his country had no territorial claims against any country, including Armenia.

However, later Aliyev stated that Armenia’s Zangezur was "historical Azerbaijani land," at the same time noting that "Zangezur was transferred to Armenia in 1920; 101 years ago." "Before that, this territory belonged to us [Azerbaijanis]. They [Armenians] call Lake Goycha, ‘Sevan.’ It is enough to look at the map of the beginning of the 20th century; you will not see Sevan there. The same applies to Irevan [i.e., Armenia’s capital Yerevan] as well. They [Armenians] destroyed the historical part of Irevan. It is an obvious fact that Azerbaijanis, including my ancestors, lived there. I said we would go back there. I did not say we would return there by tanks. I said we would go back. That means, why not? If we return the Zangezur corridor, if we use that road, why not return to Irevan? The time will come and we will do it, "he added.
