Artsakh FM: Azerbaijan president's degradation occurs with geometric progression

Dollar falls sharply Armenia

Fraud masterclass from Aliyev

Armenia Security Council holds session chaired by PM

Armenian expert on Azerbaijan on National Security Service and case instituted against her

Ardshinbank together with Visa launched an electronic wallet within the Мobile banking app

Peskov: Russia and Azerbaijan in close dialogue over detection of fragments of Iskander missile in Karabakh

CoE MP calls on Europe to break silence on issues of Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression against Armenia

Armenia ruling party MP: What is happening in Baku is typical fascism

Armenia MFA issues statement on opening of the “park” in Baku dedicated to Artsakh war

PACE's Pierre-Alain Fridez concerned over fate of captives after Artsakh war

For the first time in 170 years: woman becomes Reuters editor-in-chief

Armenia 3rd President Sargsyan’s nephew is arrested

Bitcoin price reaches a record-high $ 62,000

Politik.am: Armenia’s Pashinyan, Azerbaijan are raising anti-Russian wave

Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan, ex-deputy PM Gevorgyan court hearing rescheduled for May 4

Armenia 2nd President not attending court hearing, waiting for coronavirus test results

Zarif says sabotage in Natanz will strengthen Tehran's position on nuclear deal

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan court session continues

Armenia ex-President Sargsyan’s office: Ilham the falsifier should decide which of his lies is more “correct”

Artsakh ombudsman: Not so much Azerbaijan dictator’s disrespect but civilized humanity’s indifference is surprising

Human rights chief meets POWs relatives from Armenian Shirak province

Russia, Iran FMs discuss regional countries’ role in long-term settlement process in Karabakh

Search for fallen soldiers’ remains continues in Artsakh

Aliyev not ruling out signing peace agreement with Armenia

Zarif says EU supports most radical US policy towards Iran today

726 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenia ruling bloc has new MP

Armenia legislature speaker heading for Russia’s St. Petersburg Tuesday on working visit

World oil prices going up

Arshak Karapetyan is appointed, by virtue of law, 1st deputy chief of Armenia army, says government

Newspaper: Armenian authorities want more money from diaspora to resolve Artsakh’s issues

Biden’s dog to get professional help to adapt to White House

Student opens fire in Tennessee: 1 person killed

Armenia parliament holding regular sessions

Newspaper: Armenia opposition consolidation not happening

Canada FM announces canceling permits for arms exports to Turkey over Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia ombudsman: Baku "Park" dedicated to Artsakh war is proof of Azerbaijani genocidal policy (PHOTOS)

Citroen reveals new model that combines 3 body types

Philippine and US military holding drills amid rising tensions in South China Sea

Republican Party of Armenia spokesperson on Aliyev's statement on transfer of lands and former Armenian authorities

National Interest: All indications are that the Biden administration will recognize the Armenian genocide

Armenian brothers aged 7 and 10 steal car of football club member

5 political parties of Armenia demand that President sign bill on amendments to Electoral Code

Armenia 1st Ombudsperson: Person holding office of PM transferred territories while soldiers were alive and fighting

Clubhouse CEO denies rumors of user data leak

Armenia MFA expresses condolences on occasion of death of Ambassador Arman Navasardyan

Iran to take revenge on Israel for Natanz incident

Aliyev says there have been attempts to overthrow him

Russia to restrict regular and chartered flights to and from Turkey from April 15 until June 1

WHO chief says COVID-19 pandemic is far from over

Volumes of milk purchased from farmers in Armenia's Syunik Province to drop by 10% due to Karabakh war

Armenia 3rd President, Russia Ambassador discuss consequences of recent Karabakh war

Yerevan State Medical University rector: Soldier's Home to have best surgery room in Armenia soon

Director of Armenia Insurance Foundation for Servicemen Varuzhan Avetikyan resigns

US Secretary of State and Pentagon head go to Brussels for consultations

Parents of Armenian POWs and missing servicemen discontent with meeting with Armenia PM

Chief of Armenian army's General Staff, Iran Ambassador discuss regional issues

Greece says Turkey accusations are ridiculous

EU imposes sanctions on Iran

Lebanon increases area it claims in its maritime border dispute with Israel

Inter-agency commission for Armenia-EU CEPA roadmap implementation holds session, reports summed up

Armenia MOD visits military hospital, grants departmental medals and certificates to soldiers

Grove dedicated to memory of freedom fighters of Karabakh war opened in Cyprus

Armenians win gold at European Championships, on COVID-19 vaccination in Armenia, 12.04.21 digest

Armenia Parliament Council approves agenda for upcoming four-day sessions

Netanyahu says Iran has never given up trying to obtain nuclear weapons

Armenian Republican Party: Only after shift of power and Moscow's support can Armenia have new pretensions

Aliyev says Azerbaijan wants to know how Armenia obtained Iskander-M missiles

Body found with traces of violence in bedroom of a house in Karabakh's Ivanyan village

Azerbaijan’s Aliyev is photographed against backdrop of own "apotheosis of war" (PHOTOS)

Maximum number of posts in bodies of Armenia state authorities is increased

EU comments on incident at Iran's nuclear facility

Dollar loses value in Armenia

Karabakh government developing plan to provide support to those who incurred damages during war

Preliminary investigation into participation of 2 Arabs as terrorist mercenaries in Karabakh war is over

Cosmonautics Day photo exhibition opens in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Azerbaijan army launches new military exercises

Relatives of missing and captured servicemen demand meeting with Armenia PM

IAEA comments on incident at nuclear facility in Iran

Armenia PM's spokesperson has no comment on false information about return of Armenian POWs

Armenia ruling party MP: Construction of new nuclear power plant is real

Armenia ruling party MP on government's false announcement about return of Armenian POWs

Armenian official: Proceedings on egg market in Armenia were launched ahead of Easter

Armenia ex-ruling party: Top US officials incite Turkey against Russia in Artsakh itself

Aliyev will send some POWs to Yerevan during election campaign, says Armenia ex-ruling party official

Karasin: OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs can play useful role in settlement of situation in Karabakh

Republican Party of Armenia vice-president: Serzh Sargsyan will answer questions about 2018 events very soon

Armenia Constitutional Court receives Armen Sarkissian's application

Armenia PM Pashinyan is able to have captives returned, says ruling bloc MP

Yerevan man falls from 4th floor

Iran to increase production capacity of nuclear facility in Natanz by 50% after sabotage

Russian envoy: Armenia has made an invaluable contribution to the development of the space industry

Belarus leader to visit Azerbaijan

PM: Armenia attaches importance to partnership with Vietnam

CoE MP to host even on immediate release of Armenian captives from Azerbaijan

Armenian Ambassador presents his credentials to Emperor of Japan

Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party leader fined for son's luxurious wedding fireworks

Relatives of Armenian POWs, missing soldiers gather near Armenian government building

ICRC shares photos of abandoned agricultural equipment near Armenian-Azerbaijani border (PHOTOS)