Armenia Security Council discloses decrypted documents regarding ex-chief of army's General Staff Onik Gasparyan

The Security Council of Armenia has disclosed decrypted documents regarding the report by ex-chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan, the Office of the Security Council reports.

The press release reads as follows: “In response to the statement that former chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia Onik Gasparyan made on November 17, 2020, the Office of the Security Council deems it necessary to clarify certain claims made in the statement and disclose decrypted documents related to the statement.”

Gasparyan’s statement concerns the state of the Armed Forces of Armenia before the war that broke out in the fall of 2020 and the state of the army during the war.