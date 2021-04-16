News
Captives’ issue will be resolved Armenia’s favor, says deputy defense minister
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Changes in the army have been talked about many times. Deputy Defense Minister Arman Sargsyan on Friday told this to reporters at the National Assembly of Armenia.

When asked what exactly will change in the army, he responded: "Everything will be changing and will change. Once the results are visible, you will see."

To the question as to how the issue of Armenian captives in Azerbaijan will be resolved, Sargsyan answered: "In favor of the Republic of Armenia."

But he did not respond to remark that there were reports that young soldiers returning from captivity were being sent back to military service. "Sorry, I'm not doing a good thing by closing the door," said the deputy defense minister, closing the door behind him.
This text available in   Հայերեն
