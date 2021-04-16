News
Saturday
April 17
News
Germany's Merkel receives first shot of AstraZeneca vaccine
Germany's Merkel receives first shot of AstraZeneca vaccine
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has received the first shot of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, her spokesperson tweeted on Merkel’s Twitter.

“I am delighted to have received the first vaccination with AstraZeneca today. I thank everyone who is involved in the vaccination campaign – and everyone who gets vaccinated. Vaccination is the key to overcoming the pandemic.”

The German government has recommended limiting the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for people over 60 due to the risk of the emergence of thrombi.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
