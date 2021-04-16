News
News
Armenian army's General Staff chief receives Russia Ambassador
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan today received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin, who was accompanied by the Russian Embassy’s air attaché, Colonel Andrey Grishchuk.

As reported the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, the interlocutors touched upon the Armenian-Russian cooperation in the defense sector and discussed the future plans for development of military and military-technical cooperation.
