What Genocide anniversary commemorations are planned in Armenia?

YEREVAN. – Arayik Harutyunyan, Chief Adviser to the Prime Minister, informed at a press conference Monday about the events are planned in Armenia for the Armenian Genocide anniversary commemoration.

Accordingly, Verdi's "Requiem" will be performed at the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan on Friday at 11pm as part of the "Trilogy of Remembrance" event. The concert will be broadcast live.

On the night of Friday to Saturday, April 24 at midnight, Mozart's “Requiem” will be played at a concert at Yerevan’s Komitas Chamber Music Hall.

On Saturday, at 19:15 (7:15pm), renowned Armenian composer Tigran Mansurian’s "Requiem" will be performed at a concert at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex.

Also, an exhibition is planned Saturday at Yerevan Municipality, and it will be devoted to the condition of Armenian monuments in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

An exhibition, entitled "On the Footsteps of Armenian Genocide Survivors," will open Wednesday at the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, and it will run until September 10.

And on April 27, there will be a traditional flower gathering—at the Armenian Genocide Memorial— where paper is made from the petals of flowers placed at the memorial on the Genocide anniversary, and this paper is used for send letters of thanks.