News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 19
USD
522.2
EUR
625.49
RUB
6.89
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.2
EUR
625.49
RUB
6.89
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
What Genocide anniversary commemorations are planned in Armenia?
What Genocide anniversary commemorations are planned in Armenia?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


YEREVAN. – Arayik Harutyunyan, Chief Adviser to the Prime Minister, informed at a press conference Monday about the events are planned in Armenia for the Armenian Genocide anniversary commemoration.

Accordingly, Verdi's "Requiem" will be performed at the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan on Friday at 11pm as part of the "Trilogy of Remembrance" event. The concert will be broadcast live.

On the night of Friday to Saturday, April 24 at midnight, Mozart's “Requiem” will be played at a concert at Yerevan’s Komitas Chamber Music Hall.

On Saturday, at 19:15 (7:15pm), renowned Armenian composer Tigran Mansurian’s "Requiem" will be performed at a concert at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex.

Also, an exhibition is planned Saturday at Yerevan Municipality, and it will be devoted to the condition of Armenian monuments in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

An exhibition, entitled "On the Footsteps of Armenian Genocide Survivors," will open Wednesday at the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, and it will run until September 10.

And on April 27, there will be a traditional flower gathering—at the Armenian Genocide Memorial— where paper is made from the petals of flowers placed at the memorial on the Genocide anniversary, and this paper is used for send letters of thanks.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
FM adviser: Armenian Genocide recognition process remains one of our priorities
And there are no talks with Turkey…
 Armenia ex-Deputy PM: Authorities preparing to take advantage of April 24th for campaigning
“The authorities are preparing to...
 Canada Province of Alberta recognizes Armenian Genocide
The respective bill calls on the government to…
 Armenia government adopts decision on events commemorating Armenian Genocide on April 23-24
Based on the decision, a series of events...
 Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia: Armenian Genocide recognition remains unwavering principle
“Recognition of the Armenian Genocide and...
 National Interest: All indications are that the Biden administration will recognize the Armenian genocide
On March 22, 2021, the Eurasia Group’s Ian...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos