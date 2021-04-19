Lithuania: the elderly have no money left for food due to quarantine

In Lithuania, quarantine has hit lonely elderly people. According to the LNK news site, pensioners have almost no money left for food, RG reports.
People queue up at free canteens every day to somehow survive.
Lithuanian charity centers report that almost 80% of help center visitors are elderly people, and about 15% are homeless.
Poverty is the hardest hit for pensioners in the districts.
Prices have gone up for everything: utility bills, electricity, and heating. When people pay for everything, 100 euros are left to live on.
The Lithuanian authorities promise to increase pensions for singles by 28 euros, but only for those with the lowest income. The entire burden of assisting lonely pensioners is taken on by the charitable organizations of the Baltic republic. They feed the poor, help with clothes, provide psychological and legal assistance.