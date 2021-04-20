News
Tuesday
April 20
667 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
667 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Tuesday morning, 667 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 209,485 in the country, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, 24 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 3,919 cases.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 671, the total respective number so far is 189,688, and the number of people currently being treated is 14,896—which is a drop by 28 in one day.

And 4,398 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 942,001 such tests have been performed to date.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
