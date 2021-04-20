Belarus to build agro-towns in Artsakh territories now under Azerbaijan control

Belarus will build agro-towns in the Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] territories that are now under the control of Azerbaijan, writes the National Television of Belarus.
It is about the restoration of the whole infrastructure; there will be both residential buildings and social institutions (schools, kindergartens, hospitals, etc.) in these agro-towns.
The details of this multifaceted construction project are currently being discussed.
This phase of cooperation between Belarus and Azerbaijan was discussed at the highest level last week—during a meeting of the two leaders.