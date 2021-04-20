News
Belarus to build agro-towns in Artsakh territories now under Azerbaijan control
Belarus to build agro-towns in Artsakh territories now under Azerbaijan control
Region:World News, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Belarus will build agro-towns in the Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] territories that are now under the control of Azerbaijan, writes the National Television of Belarus.

It is about the restoration of the whole infrastructure; there will be both residential buildings and social institutions (schools, kindergartens, hospitals, etc.) in these agro-towns.

The details of this multifaceted construction project are currently being discussed.

This phase of cooperation between Belarus and Azerbaijan was discussed at the highest level last week—during a meeting of the two leaders.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
