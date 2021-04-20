News
Dollar loses value in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.89/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is down by AMD 0.32 from Monday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 629.29 (up by AMD 0.60), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 729.86 (up by AMD 4.20), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.85 (down by AMD 0.02) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 438.02, AMD 29,774.6 and AMD 20,504.12, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
