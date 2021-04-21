News
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Germany announces start of preparatory work for NATO troops withdrawal from Afghanistan by July 4
Germany announces start of preparatory work for NATO troops withdrawal from Afghanistan by July 4
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Germany announced the start of preparatory work for the withdrawal of NATO troops from Afghanistan by July 4.

The German defense ministry said talks are underway between military planners and the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in Kabul on a possible withdrawal of international troops from Afghanistan as early as July 4, AP reported.

Resolute Support headquarters in Kabul is currently considering shortening the withdrawal period, Defense Ministry spokesman David Helmbold told reporters in Berlin. 

July 4 is currently regarded as the date for the withdrawal of troops.

Earlier this month, NATO agreed to withdraw approximately 7,000 non-US troops from Afghanistan, in line with US President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw all US troops from the country starting May 1.

Biden wants the process to be completed by 9/11, while NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the withdrawal is expected within a few months."

Germany, which currently has just over 1,000 troops on the mission, said it hopes to complete its portion of the withdrawal by mid-August.

The defense ministry did not comment on which country put forward the idea of ​​a complete withdrawal of troops by July 4. The participating countries are now studying what problems this will entail and what the consequences will be, said Helmbold.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
