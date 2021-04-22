News
Armenia Police: 8 people apprehended outside government building
Armenia Police: 8 people apprehended outside government building
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – Eight people have been apprehended by police Thursday outside the main building of the government of Armenia. Edgar Janoyan, Deputy Head of the Police Information Department, informed about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

"Eight citizens have been apprehended by the police for committing an act envisioned in Article 182 of the Code of Administrative Offenses; a record will be drawn up," Janoyan said.

As reported earlier, a group of people representing the Liberation Movement had chained themselves to the gates of the main government building Thursday morning, trying to prevent PM Nikol Pashinyan from entering the building.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
