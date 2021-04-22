News
Armenia Prosecutor General's Office appeals court decision to terminate ex-President Kocharyan criminal prosecution
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – The Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia has appealed the decision of the court of first instance to terminate the criminal prosecution—along the lines of the criminal case in connection with the tragic event that occurred in the capital Yerevan on March 1, 2008—of ex-President, Robert Kocharyan, former defense minister Seyran Ohanyan, CSTO ex-Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov, and former deputy PM Armen Gevorgyan under Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code and to drop the respective criminal proceedings. The Public Relations Department of the Prosecutor General's Office has informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

As reported earlier, on April 6, the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction decided to terminate the criminal prosecution of Kocharyan, Ohanyan, Gevorgyan, and Khachaturov under Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code—and on the grounds of lack of corpus delicti.

On March 26, the Constitutional Court had found Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code unconstitutional and declared it invalid.
