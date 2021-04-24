News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 24
USD
521.89
EUR
629.24
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
521.89
EUR
629.24
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
EPP vice-chair on Armenian Genocide: We should never allow similar catastrophes to happen again
EPP vice-chair on Armenian Genocide: We should never allow similar catastrophes to happen again
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

On the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Andrey Kovatchev, the European Parliament's Standing Rapporteur on Armenia and Vice-Chair of the Group of the European People's Party (EPP), has called to remember this tragedy so that it will never be repeated in the future. He noted about this in his video message.

“We should never allow similar catastrophes to happen again. History should not repeat itself. Unfortunately we’ve seen that we haven’t learnt from the past. Today there are still innocent people who are being held hostage, who are persecuted and killed only because of their ethnicity. We have to keep fighting for protecting their rights and dignity. We should never forget and never repeat the tragic events from a century ago,” said, in particular, the EPP vice-chair.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
FM: Armenian Genocide impunity continues to inspire those who plan new international crimes
Aivazian delivered an address on the 106th anniversary of this tragedy…
 EPP: We pay tribute to the memory of the innocent victims of crimes committed by the Ottoman Empire
"Today, on Armenian Genocide Memorial Day, we pay tribute to the memory of the innocent victims...
 Netherlands FM sends letter to Armenia colleague on Genocide anniversary
Blok emphasized the importance of mutual readiness to continue the constructive dialogue between the two countries…
 Argentina FM issues video message on Armenian Genocide remembrance day
Sola stressed that his country attaches importance to respect for others, diversity, and the views of other people…
 11 prominent Europeans deliver video messages on Armenian Genocide 106th anniversary
The Armenian National Committee of the Netherlands has issued a statement and presented these messages…
 Cyprus defense minister: Turkey’s aggressive behavior towards neighbors seeks promoting its revisionist agenda
Charalambos Petrides delivered remarks at the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, on the 106th anniversary of this tragedy…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos