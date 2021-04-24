EPP vice-chair on Armenian Genocide: We should never allow similar catastrophes to happen again

On the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Andrey Kovatchev, the European Parliament's Standing Rapporteur on Armenia and Vice-Chair of the Group of the European People's Party (EPP), has called to remember this tragedy so that it will never be repeated in the future. He noted about this in his video message.
“We should never allow similar catastrophes to happen again. History should not repeat itself. Unfortunately we’ve seen that we haven’t learnt from the past. Today there are still innocent people who are being held hostage, who are persecuted and killed only because of their ethnicity. We have to keep fighting for protecting their rights and dignity. We should never forget and never repeat the tragic events from a century ago,” said, in particular, the EPP vice-chair.