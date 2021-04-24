News
EPP: We pay tribute to the memory of the innocent victims of crimes committed by the Ottoman Empire
EPP: We pay tribute to the memory of the innocent victims of crimes committed by the Ottoman Empire
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

It is never enough to remind about the obvious: all nations throughout the world have the right to live in peace and dignity, European People's Party faction in the European Parliament tweeted connection with the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

"Today, on Armenian Genocide Memorial Day, we pay tribute to the memory of the innocent victims of crimes committed by the Ottoman Empire. It is never enough to remind about the obvious: all nations throughout the world have the right to live in peace and dignity," the tweet noted.
