EPP: We pay tribute to the memory of the innocent victims of crimes committed by the Ottoman Empire

"Today, on Armenian Genocide Memorial Day, we pay tribute to the memory of the innocent victims of crimes committed by the Ottoman Empire. It is never enough to remind about the obvious: all nations throughout the world have the right to live in peace and dignity," the tweet noted.