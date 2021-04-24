News
European Parliament EPP group leader: We call on Turkey to fully recognize reality of Genocide (VIDEO)
European Parliament EPP group leader: We call on Turkey to fully recognize reality of Genocide (VIDEO)
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

German politician Manfred Weber, who heads the Group of the European People's Party (EPP) in the European Parliament, has issued a video message on the occasion of the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“Today we commemorate the Armenian Genocide and pay tribute to the victims of this tragedy. In 1915, 1.5 million of Armenians lost their lives in the massacres perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire. We call on Turkey to fully recognise the reality of the Genocide,” Weber added on Twitter.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
