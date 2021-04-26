News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 26
USD
520.46
EUR
629.6
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
520.46
EUR
629.6
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia President to UN chief: Azerbaijan disregards "all for all" principle on exchange of POWs
Armenia President to UN chief: Azerbaijan disregards "all for all" principle on exchange of POWs
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian has sent a letter to Secretary General Antonio Guterres of the United Nations. The press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this. The letter reads as follows:

“The year 2020 has been challenging and difficult for us all. However, for Armenia, 2020 was even more difficult due to the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh on September 27, with the active support and direct participation of Turkey.

Despite your call for a global ceasefire under the conditions of COVID-19 pandemic, and the statement condemning the continuing escalation of violence in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, despite repeated appeals from the international community to immediately stop the war, Azerbaijan’s military-political leadership massively and deliberately targeted the civilian population and infrastructures, blatantly violating the human rights and international humanitarian right norms. This resulted in the loss of thousands of young lives, thousands of disabled people, displacement of population, and destruction of Armenian cultural and historical heritage.

During the war and after it, Armenian military servicemen and civilians became captives who suffer torture and inhuman mistreatment by Azerbaijan.

In conformity with the trilateral statement on ceasefire of November 9, 2020, the Republic of Armenia has transferred to Azerbaijan all prisoners of war. However, of utmost importance is the fulfil[l]ment of the "all for all" principle on exchange of all prisoners of war and civilians taken captive, which is being disregarded by Azerbaijan.

In a gross violation of human rights and international humanitarian commitments, Azerbaijan currently rejects and hampers the return of civilians and prisoners of war, taken hostage.

Armenia expects support from international partners in the issue of the quickest return of all the captives.

I appeal to you and the United Nations to undertake all necessary measures to ensure immediate release and safe return of prisoners of war in conformity with the international humanitarian law.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian parliamentary speaker to Central American Parliament President: Azerbaijan continues its Armenophobic policy
Welcoming the guests, Ararat Mirzoyan expressed his...
 Armenia FM appeals to Europe colleagues for assistance
Aivazian said that the bilateral agenda, as well as regional and international security were discussed during the meeting with his visiting Lithuanian counterpart…
 Armenian deputy commander in Syunik Province: Azerbaijanis tried to kidnap our shepherd grazing cattle in the field
According to Margaryan, when...
 FM: We have witnessed Azerbaijan destruction of Armenian cultural heritage pieces
The issue is in the center of attention…
 Aliyev says they are working on realization of Zangezur transportation corridor
The Azerbaijani president addressed the 77th session of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) of the UN…
 Lithuania FM on Azerbaijan actions: All captives, detainees must be returned
Gabrielius concluded that he can only confirm the EU position in this regard...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos