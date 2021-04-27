News
Tuesday
April 27
News
Artsakh’s Martakert region head: Azerbaijanis withdrew from their advanced positions in Nor Ghazanchi village
Artsakh’s Martakert region head: Azerbaijanis withdrew from their advanced positions in Nor Ghazanchi village
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

As a result of the negotiations, the Azerbaijanis, who a few days ago had advanced 370 meters from their position belonging to the administrative territory of the village of Nor Ghazanchi in the Martakert region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), withdrew this morning. The head of Martakert region, Hayk Bakhshiyan, told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am on Tuesday.

"On April 25, the head of Nor Ghazanchi community had informed me about the incident. The next day we went and saw that they [the Azerbaijanis] had advanced their position. We reported the situation to the Artsakh President, we had talks, with the mediation of the Russian peacekeeping troops; as a result, the Azerbaijanis went back this morning," Bakhshiyan said.

According to him, the Azerbaijanis had presented various excuses to justify their advance.

The head of Martakert region added that the situation is calm at the moment.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
