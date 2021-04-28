Azerbaijanis advance in territory of Nor Ghazanchi village of Karabakh's Martakert again, negotiations underway

The Azerbaijanis have advanced from their military post near the Nor Ghazanchi village of Martakert region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) once again. The news was confirmed by head of the administration of Martakert region Hayk Bakhshyan.
Bakhshyan also informed that the administration is currently holding talks along with Russian peacekeepers and that the Azerbaijanis say they are fulfilling the order of their superior.
On the evening of April 25, the Azerbaijanis advanced 370 meters from their military post belonging to the administrative territory of Nor Ghazanchi village of Martakert region, but retreated after negotiations.