News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 28
USD
519.81
EUR
627.2
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
519.81
EUR
627.2
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Azerbaijanis advance in territory of Nor Ghazanchi village of Karabakh's Martakert again, negotiations underway
Azerbaijanis advance in territory of Nor Ghazanchi village of Karabakh's Martakert again, negotiations underway
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Azerbaijanis have advanced from their military post near the Nor Ghazanchi village of Martakert region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) once again. The news was confirmed by head of the administration of Martakert region Hayk Bakhshyan.

Bakhshyan also informed that the administration is currently holding talks along with Russian peacekeepers and that the Azerbaijanis say they are fulfilling the order of their superior.

On the evening of April 25, the Azerbaijanis advanced 370 meters from their military post belonging to the administrative territory of Nor Ghazanchi village of Martakert region, but retreated after negotiations.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Freedom House report: Armenia's score declined for the first time since the revolution
"In Armenia, the war with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh has triggered a domestic crisis...
 Artsakh President: Armenia political forces had considered ending war in early October a treachery
Since the ceasefire of May 12, 1994, our military-political leadership has not learned the right lessons from the examples of the world…
 Karabakh Ombudsman: Azerbaijan prevented entry of 25 Armenian pilgrims to Dadivank Monastery on Apr. 25
Azerbaijan, which has declared itself a country of...
 Attorney: Armenia army's General Staff deputy chief did the right thing in the given situation
Makinyan informed that Makaryan has...
 Armenia Ombudsman receives Baroness Caroline Cox, says return of Armenian POWs is urgent
Tatoyan called Cox’s attention to the...
 Russia and Azerbaijan FMs discuss upcoming high-level contacts
According to Russian MFA, the parties exchanged views on the implementation of the agreements...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos