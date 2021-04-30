Armenia President sends thank-you letter to Kim Kardashian

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has sent thank-you letters to renowned Armenian American doctor, Chief of the Vatche and Tamar Manoukian Division of Digestive Diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), producer of the Armenian Genocide film “The Promise” Eric Esrailian; Armenian American TV star Kim Kardashian and famous singer Cherilyn Sarkisian, expressing gratitude for their contributions to international recognition of the Armenian Genocide, the press office of the President of Armenia reports.
In his letter addressed to Eric Esrailian, President Sarkissian also mentioned the impact of the film “The Promise”, noting that the film was praised and had a major impact in terms of raising awareness about the Armenian Genocide and adding that Kirk Kerkorian also had a tremendous influence.
Addressing Kim Kardashian, President Sarkissian particularly stated the following: “You and your family have a tremendous influence in not only the United States, but also the whole world, and it was wonderful to see how you managed to play a major role in international recognition of the Armenian Genocide through your steps and actions. Thank you for your unwavering efforts, sincere dedication and commitment.”
In his letter addressed to Cherilyn Sarkisian, President Sarkissian emphasized that the singer has always been among the prominent figures fighting against denial of the genocide. “Your influence played a major role in international recognition of the Armenian Genocide. I hope to see you in Armenia again, just like many years ago,” he wrote.