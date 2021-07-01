Azerbaijani mass media have ascribed the statement on the “Zangezur corridor” to the Ambassador of China to Azerbaijan.
The “Zangezur corridor” will contribute to the "One Belt, One Road" transport project in China. This is what Ambassador of China to Azerbaijan Guo Min said during a meeting with Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabarov, APA reported.
It’s still not clear how the Ambassador expressed his view and whether she has made such a statement. If the Ambassador has truly made such a statement on the corridor, it needs to be viewed as the peak of indelicacy and contempt against Armenia since Armenia isn’t even mentioned in the context of the “corridor”.
If Azerbaijani mass media have ascribed to the Ambassador a statement that she hasn’t said, the Chinese side’s refutation is expected.