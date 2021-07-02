China envoy to Armenia refutes Azerbaijan media report

YEREVAN. – The Chinese side did not speak about "Zangezur corridor." The Ambassador of China to Armenia, Fan Yong, told this to reporters Friday.
On Thursday, the Azerbaijani media had reported that during a meeting with the Azerbaijani minister of economy, Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Guo Min had allegedly said: "Zangezur corridor will contribute to the Belt and Road transport project."
To the question of Armenian News-NEWS.am as to whether he shares this position and agrees with that wording, Fan Yong said: "The Chinese side has not expressed such an opinion."
"In connection with the issue you raised, I can say that we have already discussed it with our Azerbaijani counterparts," the Chinese envoy to Armenia added.
Also, he expressed hope that the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan will be settled through negotiations.