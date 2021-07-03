Armenia high-tech industry acting minister meets with Catalonia parliament speaker

YEREVAN. – Acting Minister of High-Tech Industry of Armenia Hayk Chobanyan, who is in Spain within the framework of the 2021 Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona, met with Laura Borras, the speaker of the Parliament of Catalonia, the Ministry of High-Tech Industry of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The acting minister lauded the friendly position of the Parliament of Catalonia, both for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide as well as its position and the statements made during and after the 44-day Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war.

"There are great opportunities—which have not been realized—for the development of cooperation between Armenia and Catalonia, and this is a good opportunity to start new active activities in this direction," he added.

Also, Chobanyan thanked the Catalan authorities for their friendly and supportive attitude towards the Armenian community of Catalonia.

Borras, for her part, said that on May 27, the Catalan parliament unanimously adopted a statement calling on the Azerbaijani authorities to release all Armenian prisoners of war immediately. And on May 17, the speaker of the Parliament of Catalonia and other Catalan MPs had met with representatives of the Armenian community of Catalonia, during which many issues were discussed, including the possibility of declaring April 24 as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day in Catalonia.