Aram I wishes speedy recovery to Pope Francis

In a personal letter to Pope Francis, Aram I, Catholicos of the Armenian Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia of the Armenian Apostolic Church, on Monday wished him “a good convalescence and speedy recovery” from a surgery that the Pope underwent. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the Facebook page of the Holy See of Cilicia.
Referring to the meeting of the Christian spiritual leaders In Vatican on July 1, Aram I described it as a “landmark event.” He said: “It gave a concrete manifestation to Christian unity; it provided a unique opportunity to share with You and the authorities of Vatican the suffering of Lebanese people; it drew the attention of the world community to the crucial urgency of helping Lebanon as it faces a profound socio-economic crisis; finally, it challenged the political leadership of Lebanon to take tangible steps to respond to the needs and expectations of people.”