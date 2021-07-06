Armenia acting PM to leave for Moscow on working visit

YEREVAN. – Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Wednesday will pay a working visit to Moscow, where he and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the Prime Minister's Office.
Pashinyan and Putin will discuss the Armenian-Russian strategic agenda.
The parties will also discuss the course of the implementation of the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021, the provision of humanitarian assistance to the people of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) affected by the hostilities, and the avenues for the restoration of economic and transport ties in the region.