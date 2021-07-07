News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 07
USD
495.59
EUR
586.68
RUB
6.75
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.59
EUR
586.68
RUB
6.75
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Four new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh
Four new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – A total of 71 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Tuesday in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and from which four new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health. 

At present, seven people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19.

A total of 9,245 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 926 of them have come back positive.

A total of 2,910 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and 27,197 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far in Artsakh.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Ambassador to Iran: Many petitions by foreigners in Armenia for getting coronavirus vaccine in our country
The EU has considered Armenia as a "green zone" in terms of assessing the COVID-19 pandemic…
 One new case of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
A total of 2,906 cases have been confirmed so far in Karabakh…
 Los Angeles-Armenians declared guilty of fraud
They all face long-term imprisonment and...
 89 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia: 5 citizens die
At the moment, 2,796 patients are receiving treatment for coronavirus...
 Two new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
A total of 2,907 cases have been confirmed so far in Karabakh…
125 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And three more coronavirus patient have died…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos