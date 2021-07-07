Karekin II expresses condolences to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians has sent a condolence message to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia over the plane crash that took place in Kamchatka (Russian Federation) yesterday.
His Holiness transmitted the condolences of the clergy of the Armenian Church and the Armenian people to all Russians, as well as the families and relatives of the deceased.
The Catholicos of All Armenians prayed to the Lord for the souls of the deceased to rest in peace.