UN Secretary-General says COVID-19 spread is outstripping vaccines distribution

Coronavirus spreads across countries faster than vaccines, the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Hopkins University and WHO have already reported that the number of COVID-19 victims worldwide has reached 4 million.

The spread of the virus is outstripping the distribution of vaccines. This pandemic is clearly far from over: more than half of its victims have died this year, Guterres said in his address.

If the virus were allowed to spread millions more would be at risk, he added.

Guterres reiterated his call for a global vaccination plan to at least double the production of vaccines and ensure their equitable distribution.

As Guterres said, a global vaccination plan would bring together everyone with the necessary power, scientific expertise, manufacturing, and financial capabilities.

According to him, the G20 is well placed to create an emergency working group to prepare such a global vaccination plan and coordinate its implementation and funding. Theworking group will be able to involve pharmaceutical companies and key players in this industry and in the field of logistics. In addition, it could include, according to Guterres, WHO, the Global Alliance for Vaccines (GAVI) and international financial institutions that can work with relevant pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers, as well as other key stakeholders.