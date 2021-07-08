Haitian government says widow of ex-president is in stable condition

Armenia Prosecutor General meets with Italian counterpart in St. Petersburg

Two Azerbaijanis explode on a mine in Varanda

NBA presents new logo dedicated to League's 75th anniversary

Human skulls and bones discovered next to reservoir in Armenia's Azat village

Number of tourists who visited Armenia in course of 5 months of 2021 comprises 51% of indicator in 2020

'Armenia' bloc member Elinar Vardanyan: Armenians have no right to be passive and follow the political vendetta

Mourinho releases Roma's squad to train ahead of new season

Pilot of plane that crashed in Lebanon was Armenian

Armenia Health Ministry: Foreigners can only get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Yerevan

Taliban says it won't attack Afghanistan-Tajikistan border

Details of Haiti president's assassination reported

Tajikistan announces new armed incident on border with Kyrgyzstan

Wimbledon: Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova to play during final

Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian armies to hold joint military exercises

Earthquake hits 13 km northeast of Bavra village of Armenia's Shirak Province

Armenia civic initiative member posts photo of him and Haiti President Jovenel Moise

US Ambassador meets with political party leaders of 'Armenia' bloc

Digest: Insides to Pashinyan-Putin meeting in Moscow, more on COVID-19 vaccination in Armenia

Head of Karahunj district of Armenia's Goris arrested

The Taliban raise flag on bridge linking Tajikistan to Afghanistan

Karabakh: Remains of another 2 Armenian servicemen removed from territories under Azerbaijani control

Armenia acting MOD, Russia defense minister discuss Armenian-Russian military cooperation issues

Armenia's Artur Davtyan attends session of CIS Prosecutors' General, meets with Russian counterpart

Dollar goes up in Armenia

The Crown star speaks on buying her first ‘binder’

Real extend contract with Nacho

Statement: Authorities continue repression on ‘Armenia’ bloc representatives

Karabakh President signs decree on setting up Digitization Council

Tokyo to declare state of emergency ahead of Olympics

Quake hits Armenia-Georgia border zone

Kazakhstan is enhancing military-technical cooperation with Azerbaijan

Armenia parliament's ruling My Step faction has new member

Armenia Armed Forces' 3rd army corps commander Grigory Khachaturov dismissed

Russia lawmaker: Captives are sometimes considered criminals, are kept senselessly

Sanchez to Pashinyan: Spain government ready to develop relations with Armenia

'Armenia' bloc: National Security Service detains 1 employee of Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine after search

Russian Armenian arrested in Baku says he had left for Karabakh on assignment by Azerbaijan special services

Peskov: There are always contacts with Azerbaijani side in regard to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Armenia secures first medal at Georgia 2021 European Junior Boxing Championships

Armenia acting justice minister: No grounds for invalidating snap parliamentary election results

Armenia ambassadors to France, Council of Europe meet with Strasbourg mayor (PHOTOS)

German's SWR speaks about support provided by Bundestag members to Azerbaijan

Britney Spears’s lawyer asks to resign from conservatorship

Sergio Ramos joins PSG

Armenia acting PM: We hope to get “judiciary of our dreams”

Three new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

From now on only Armenia citizens to get COVID-19 inoculations at country’s polyclinics

COVID-19 vaccinations in Armenia to become paid service for foreigners?

Kim Kardashian temporarily shutting down KKW Beauty

Armenia’s Pashinyan: We have no deaths from 97,711 coronavirus vaccinations

UN Secretary-General says COVID-19 spread is outstripping vaccines distribution

Criminal case against opposition 'Armenia' bloc member physician goes to court

Those vaccinated in Armenia against coronavirus can go to Europe?

Armenia acting premier: Very important event took place in our country yesterday

PSG removes news about Sergio Ramos transfer

National Security Service taking Kajaran town mayor to Yerevan

186 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Opposition 'Armenia' bloc member doctor to remain in custody

Grammy winner Christopher Alder is in Yerevan

Acting PM: Citizens shall see new quality of law and order in Yerevan streets as result of Patrol Service

Armenia lawyer: Kajaran town mayor’s apartment being searched

Haiti police chief announces killing of 4 suspects in president’s assassination

Magnitude 5.4 quake hits Taiwan

June 2021 is recorded as one of hottest Junes in meteorological monitoring history

Newspaper: Why Pashinyan-Putin meeting takes place after Armenia snap parliamentary elections?

UEFA Europa Conference League: Armenia clubs start their campaign

Newspaper: Armenia acting PM's initiative to collaborate with extra-parliamentary forces failing

Explosion erupts on container ship at Dubai port

Euro 2020: England reach final for first time

Armenia ranked 84th in Henley Passport Index

Champions League: Armenia’s Alashkert play draw in Wales

Afghan army reclaims 14 districts from Taliban

Tajikistan asks CSTO for help to solve the situation in Afghanistan

Haiti government declares martial law after assassination of President

Sergio Ramos at PSG's office

Remains of Armenian soldier killed in 1941 in Polesia transferred to homeland for reburial

Wimbledon: Roger Federer defeated by Hubert Hurkacz

Pashinyan, Putin matching timetables for solving security issues

Benfica president arrested for alleged fraud

Armenia Gegharkunik Province governor: Heads of communities who "suffered embarrassing defeat" must resign

Turkish reporter visits Russia-Turkey joint monitoring center in Akna (PHOTOS)

Armenia Prosecutor General attending international conference of Prosecutors General in St. Petersburg

Pashinyan-Putin meeting kicks off in Moscow

Mayor of Armenia's Goris exits Special Investigation Service, was apprehended on suspicion of crime

Digest: Pashinyan schedules meeting with Putin, more on COVID-19 in Armenia

Sputnik Armenia: Armenian serviceman injured after dispute with Azerbaijanis on border

Armenia MOD: Armenian army didn't violate ceasefire regime, units only carry out operations to counter adversary

Mayor of Armenia's Goris detained

Iran imports electricity from Armenia

Dollar loses value again in Armenia

Moody's revised the Outlook on Ameriabank to Stable

Karabakh President awards Armenia Investigative Committee deputy chairman Medal for Courage

Armenia Gegharkunik Province governor: 81 heads of cattle have crossed the border

Patrol officers commence their duty in Yerevan

Armenia Gegharkunik Province governor: Problems with use of grazing fields have emerged

Karekin II expresses condolences to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia

Europa Nostra, European Association of Archaeologists, call for protection of cultural heritage in Karabakh

Armenian Turkologist: Aliyev signs decree on including Kashatagh and Karvachar in "Eastern Zangezur" economic region

Southgate speaks on Euro 2020 semi-final clash against Denmark