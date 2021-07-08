Karabakh President signs decree on setting up Digitization Council

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan has signed a decree according to which a Digitization Council has been set up to promote the digitization and enhancement of digital skills of the public administration and local self-governance systems and economy in Artsakh.
As reported the press office of the President of Artsakh, the rules of procedure and members of the Digitization Council have also been approved under the presidential decree, and the Council will be under the leadership of State Minister Artak Beglaryan.
By another presidential decree, a separated “Digitization Agency” unit of the Staff of the President of Artsakh has been created.