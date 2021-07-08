News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 08
USD
495.38
EUR
586.08
RUB
6.6
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.38
EUR
586.08
RUB
6.6
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Karabakh President signs decree on setting up Digitization Council
Karabakh President signs decree on setting up Digitization Council
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan has signed a decree according to which a Digitization Council has been set up to promote the digitization and enhancement of digital skills of the public administration and local self-governance systems and economy in Artsakh.

As reported the press office of the President of Artsakh, the rules of procedure and members of the Digitization Council have also been approved under the presidential decree, and the Council will be under the leadership of State Minister Artak Beglaryan.

By another presidential decree, a separated “Digitization Agency” unit of the Staff of the President of Artsakh has been created.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Three new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
A total of 2,913 cases have been confirmed so far in Karabakh…
 Karabakh President awards Armenia Investigative Committee deputy chairman Medal for Courage
Avanesyan added that Kyaramyan has been...
 Four new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh
A total of 2,910 cases have been confirmed so far in Artsakh…
 Artsakh President: Deserter officials should be fired
Harutyunyan convened an extended working consultation, during which…
 Karabakh President receives Armenia Investigative Committee chairman-led delegation
Among others attending the meeting were...
 One new case of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
A total of 2,906 cases have been confirmed so far in Karabakh…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos