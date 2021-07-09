Catholicos of All Armenians, European Commissioner discuss situation after Artsakh war

ETCHMIADZIN. – Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II on Friday received—at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin—Oliver Varhelyi, the European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, who was accompanied by Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Armenia, the Mother See informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The Catholicos welcomed Varhelyi's visit to Armenia within the framework of his trip to the region, emphasizing that this visit shall give a new impetus to the development of EU-Armenia relations.
Also, Karekin II extended his appreciation to the EU organizations for their support and assistance to Armenia and the Armenian people.
The European Commissioner, for his part, presented the goals of his visit, the humanitarian aid provided to Armenia through various programs to date, and overcoming the current crisis, strengthening stability and peace in the region, future EU programs and proposals aimed at economic development.
The Catholicos of All Armenians, in turn, touched upon the situation after the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war last fall and the numerous respective challenges, expressing hope that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be finally resolved with the support of EU organizations, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries, and other friendly countries.
Welcoming the EU readiness to contribute to the solution of regional issues, Karekin II stressed the importance of overcoming the current challenges facing Armenia and Artsakh as soon as possible. Also, the Catholicos attached great importance to the role and attitude of the international community in overcoming these issues and stopping the Armenophobic propaganda.