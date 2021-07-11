TV cameraman dies several days after being beaten by LGBT opponents in Georgia

The dead body of Georgian TV cameraman Alexander Lashkarava was found Sunday morning in his house by his relatives, Sputnik Georgia reported.
Earlier this week, Lashkarava was beaten by LGBT opponents during a rally in the capital, Tbilisi.
According to his co-workers, after the beating, Lashkarava was taken to hospital, a few days later his condition stabilized and he was discharged.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia has launched an investigation into the death of this TV cameraman.
A criminal case has been filed under the Georgian Criminal Code article on "causing to commit suicide."
Four people have been detained.