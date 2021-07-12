Lawyer: Armed people with masks near Armenia police department laid Meghri ex-mayor on ground, took him inside

According to the verbal agreement with the high-ranking police officials, we went to the building of the general department of the criminal police today at 12am, entered, and informed that we have come voluntarily in accordance with the agreement. Yerem Sargsyan, the lawyer of Mkhitar Zakaryan, the former mayor of Meghri, Armenia, wrote this on Facebook page on Monday morning.

"(…) only about 2-3 minutes later, two police minibuses came out of another entrance of the same police building, many masked and armed people jumped out of it, unlawfully and using disproportionate force and violence, laid ‘especially dangerous criminal’ Mkhitar Zakaryan on the ground, recorded, after which forcibly took him inside, during which time also hindering the lawyers' activities.

(…) during the further actions, it turned out that the police officers had been preparing grounds for detaining Zakaryan with obvious illegal actions and falsifications for two days in order to carry out this disgraceful mask show.

A crime reported has been submitted on the illegal actions of the police.

The reason for the detention is the obviously false information that as if the officers of the Meghri police department made numerous visits to Mkhitar Zakaryan's house, but due to the closed doors, were unable to submit the notice to go to the investigator.

In fact, the police were informed that a family member was especially waiting in the house to hand over the notice, we asked to hand it over or inform about it if it was so. They did not hand over intentionally and did not inform.

I claim that the information about the impossibility of submitting that notice is obviously false, about which I have irrefutable evidence," Sargsyan added, in particular.