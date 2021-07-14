News
Wednesday
July 14
Armenian serviceman killed in Yeraskh sector of Armenia-Azerbaijan border today was father of two minor children
Armenian serviceman killed in Yeraskh sector of Armenia-Azerbaijan border today was father of two minor children
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

Contractual serviceman, Private Samvel Alaverdyan, who received a lethal firearm injury after a provocation made by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan in the Yeraskh sector of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, was a father of two minor children. This is what Alaverdyan’s friend, Razmik Arshakyan said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“Samvel’s parents have disabilities, Samvel’s wife also works, but they live in very bad conditions,” Arshakyan said.

Alaverdyan, 38, had been serving as a contractual serviceman in the Defense Army of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) for two years and was a veteran of the 44-day war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

This morning, an incident was recorded in the Yeraskh sector of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces tried to carry out fortification works with engineering equipment in order to advance their military posts. After the Armenian side’s counteraction, the Azerbaijani servicemen targeted and fired gunshots at the Armenian military post, after which contractual serviceman Samvel Alaverdyan received a lethal firearm injury. The Azerbaijani side also suffered casualties.

Samvel Alaverdyan will be buried on July 16 at Yerablur Military Pantheon.
