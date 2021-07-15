News
Thursday
July 15
News
Thursday
July 15
Foreigners must be in Armenia for at least 10 days to receive 2nd component of coronavirus vaccine in country
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


Foreigners must be in Armenia for at least ten days to receive the second component of the coronavirus vaccine in the country. Acting Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan told about this to reporters on Thursday.

According to her, the foreigners’ free access to this vaccine is within the logic of humanism, as well as pursues an anti-epidemiological: goal, taking into account that COVID-19 does not “accept” any status of a citizen.

"Taking into account the interest in the vaccine, the Armenian government will decide whether to make the vaccine paid or to increase the country's tourism image, leaving that norm unchanged. How many vaccines we will have depends on how many foreign citizens we are ready to vaccinate. If necessary, restrictions will be introduced or lifted. A flexible policy will be implemented so that our citizens do not face a shortage of vaccines. Much depends also on the information about the supply of a new batch. As for the queues, we are going to organize the vaccination by way of installing appropriate devices," she added.

The Armenian official noted that in order to develop a country’s any tourism sector, it must be of high quality and accessible, first of all, for the citizens of that country. "This refers to medical tourism, too. And there are such directions—the very same plastic surgery—in Armenia," Anahit Avanesyan concluded.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
