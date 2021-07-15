Armenia acting high-tech industry minister receives China Ambassador

Acting Minister of High-Tech Industry of Armenia Hayk Chobanyan today received the delegation led by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to Armenia Fahn Yong, as reported the news service of the Ministry of High-Tech Industry.
Greeting the guest, Chobanyan stated that empowerment of the high-tech industry is fatal for Armenia today in order to ensure development and security of the country, and, in this sense, cooperation with China is invaluable.
Praising China’s achievements in high technologies, digitalization, innovation and the arms industry, the acting minister mentioned that Armenia is interested in the development of cooperation with China in all the sectors. Chobanyan recommended that the Ambassador consider the possibility of implementation of joint educational programs with the National Polytechnic University of Armenia and Chinese universities and invited him and Chinese companies to participate in the Digitech Expo exhibition.
Ambassador Yong expressed gratitude to the acting minister for the reception and expressed willingness to the development of cooperation with Chinese companies.
During the meeting, the interlocutors also touched upon the opportunities for the conduct of joint research programs and exchange of experience in the high-tech industry, healthcare, agriculture, renewable energy and other sectors.