There are 21615 people or 5,448 families displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh

As of July 1, 2021, there are 21,615 people or 5,448 families who were temporarily (actually) residing in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and have been displaced. Out of the 21,615 people, 68.7% live in Armenia’s provinces, 31.3% live in Yerevan. This is what the operational headquarters of the Government of Artsakh in Armenia reported.
The operational headquarters has resumed visits to the provinces, and the visits will be on a regular basis.
The hours and venues of the meeting will be reported through phone calls. Through visits to the provinces, the operational headquarters plan to meet with 60% of the populations in the provinces .