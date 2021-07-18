News
Aliyev continues to 'feed' Europe with talks about peace
Aliyev continues to 'feed' Europe with talks about peace
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Today, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who blatantly presented territorial claims against Syunik Province, Sevan and even Yerevan a few days ago, put on the mask of a peace-loving leader and called on Armenia ‘to think about peace and turn the page of war over’ during a joint press conference with President of the European Council Charles Michel.

“Thus, we believe it is time to think about peace and turn the page [of war] over. We are ready for that,”  Aliyev said, TASS reported. According to Aliyev, “by showing good will and pragmatic approach, it will be possible to solve most of the issues existing on the table and lay the foundation for wide regional cooperation in a comparably short period”. “From this perspective, the European Union is a player, and I’m certain it will play a very important role,” he added.

Aliyev also emphasized that the issues on post-war development will always be on the agenda of the relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
