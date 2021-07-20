Armenia army officer arrested in connection with conscript’s death

YEREVAN. – In combination with the evidence obtained in the criminal case which the Investigative Committee of Armenia is investigating on the death of conscript Artur Ghazaryan, a criminal charge has been brought against Lieutenant H.A. Armenian News-NEWS.am learned about this from the Investigative Committee.
In particular, at around 9:40pm on July 16, after receiving a report at the firing position of the military unit that an alleged movement of the adversary had been observed in the area of the position, Lieutenant H.A. conducted a monitoring and site survey during which noticing a movement at around 9:45pm, he violated the rules of combat duty, fired shots—from his rifle—in the given direction, as a result of which conscript Artur Ghazaryan sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the head.
This army officer has been remanded in custody.
The criminal investigation continues.