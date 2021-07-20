News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 20
USD
492.91
EUR
580.6
RUB
6.61
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
492.91
EUR
580.6
RUB
6.61
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia army officer arrested in connection with conscript’s death
Armenia army officer arrested in connection with conscript’s death
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – In combination with the evidence obtained in the criminal case which the Investigative Committee of Armenia is investigating on the death of conscript Artur Ghazaryan, a criminal charge has been brought against Lieutenant H.A. Armenian News-NEWS.am learned about this from the Investigative Committee.

In particular, at around 9:40pm on July 16, after receiving a report at the firing position of the military unit that an alleged movement of the adversary had been observed in the area of the position, Lieutenant H.A. conducted a monitoring and site survey during which noticing a movement at around 9:45pm, he violated the rules of combat duty, fired shots—from his rifle—in the given direction, as a result of which conscript Artur Ghazaryan sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

This army officer has been remanded in custody.

The criminal investigation continues.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Yerevan court to announce decision on pre-trial measure against Armenia ex-PM on July 22
Vazgen Manukyan is charged with...
 Court session on Armenia ex-PM Vazgen Manukyan criminal case starts
But the former premier does not accept the charge brought against him, and he considers it a political persecution…
 Yeraskh village mayor wounded during Armenia-Azerbaijan border shootings
Radik Oghikyan was shot in the arm…
 France police shoot man who decapitates child
Law enforcers tracked down the alleged killer during the search for a child who escaped from home in Marseille…
 Man's body found under bridge in city of Armenia's Kotayk Province
To find out the reason for the man’s...
 Mumbai death toll rises to 33
Earlier on Sunday, India TV reported 24 dead...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos