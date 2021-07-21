News
US, Japan and South Korea intend to deepen trilateral cooperation
US, Japan and South Korea intend to deepen trilateral cooperation
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The United States, Japan and South Korea intend to deepen cooperation to combat climate change and the pandemic.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and her Japanese and South Korean counterparts are committed to deepening the cooperation.

The Department of State’s press release states that U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman held talks in Tokyo with her counterparts, Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori and South Korea’s Choi Jong-kun.

The United States, Japan and South Korea on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to work together on North Korea's denuclearization and other regional threats but made no progress in bringing closer together the two U.S. allies.
