Erdogan: Ankara has nothing against the Taliban's ideology

Ankara has nothing against the Taliban’s ideology. This is what President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, adding that the Turkish government will be able to lead negotiations with the Taliban over the deployment of Turkish armed forces in order to ensure safety at Kabul International Airport, Cumhuriyet reported.
In wake of US President Joe Biden’s decision to pull out US troops from Afghanistan, Turkey proposes to maintain the troops to protect the airport in Kabul. The military presence of Turkey in Kabul is considered important in order to ensure entry into the country and support the work of embassies in the city.
“The Taliban needs to have the opportunity to lead negotiations with Turkey since Turkey has nothing against the Taliban’s belief,” Erdogan said.
The Taliban has declared several times that Turkey needs to leave the country along with other international forces and that if it doesn’t, it might also become a target.