Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of another 4 Armenian servicemen found in Varanda

During searches conducted in Varanda (Fizuli) today, rescuers found and removed the remains of another 4 servicemen (volunteers, reserve officers) who died or were considered missing in action during the war [in Nagorno-Karabakh], as reported the State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
The servicemen’s identities will be confirmed after a forensic medicine expert examination in Armenia.
In the period between November 13, 2020 and July 23, 2021, the remains of a total of 1,615 servicemen have been removed from the seized territories of Artsakh that are now under Azerbaijan’s control.
The Service will provide further information about the upcoming directions for searches and the results.