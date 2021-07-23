Karabakh Security Council Secretary holds consultation devoted to snap elections of local self-government bodies

Secretary of the Security Council of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Vitaly Balasanyan today held a working consultation with deputies of the National Assembly, political party leaders and representatives of relevant authorities and discussed issues related to the snap elections of local self-government bodies that are likely to be held in eight communities of Artsakh.
As reported the Secretariat of the Security Council, considerations for identifying and solving the problems with organizing electoral processes in the post-war period were presented.