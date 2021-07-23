ARF-D member: This petition shows that, unfortunately, there are political prisoners in Armenia

This petition shows that, unfortunately, there are political prisoners in Armenia. This is what member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party, deputy of the opposition ‘Armenia’ bloc Artsvik Minasyan told reporters during today’s petition in support of heads of communities of Syunik Province at Northern Avenue in Yerevan.

“Moreover, it’s a fact that, in the conditions of immunity guaranteed by the Constitution, the authorities have forcefully imprisoned our colleagues, people who are defending the homeland. The logic of the petition is that law-enforcement authorities are obliged to accept this as a petition and process it properly,” he said.

Minasyan expressed certainty that the authorities are trying to break the backbone of Syunik Province with imprisonment so that they can carry out their anti-national plans more quickly. “It’s not going to work. The heads of communities of Syunik Province represent the collective image of the Armenian people’s resistance,” he added.