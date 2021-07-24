One new case of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT. – A total of 23 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Friday in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and from which one new case of the coronavirus was confirmed, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health.
At present, six people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19.
A total of 10,023 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 953 of them have come back positive.
A total of 2,936 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and 27,975 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far in Artsakh.