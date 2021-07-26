3 people killed in series of shootings in Seattle

At least three were killed and five were injured on Sunday in a series of shootings in Seattle, Washington, TASS reports, citing local police.
According to her, a series of unrelated shootings took place within three hours. In the first incident, the police arrived on a call from a bar employee who reported a fight at the establishment. Law enforcement officers, separating the fighters, heard shots near the bar and noticed a wounded man. The victim was treated, but he died of his wounds.
The second incident, according to local law enforcement agencies, occurred at 02:32 local time. Law enforcement officers found two men with gunshot wounds near the park. One of the victims died on the spot, and the second in the hospital. It is reported that three more victims were taken to hospital.
In addition, a man and a woman with injuries arrived independently at the hospital. The woman stated that she was shot in the street, and the man said that he was shot in the park after a basketball game.
All these incidents are under investigation, police said.