News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 26
USD
482.52
EUR
569.28
RUB
6.52
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.52
EUR
569.28
RUB
6.52
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
3 people killed in series of shootings in Seattle
3 people killed in series of shootings in Seattle
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

At least three were killed and five were injured on Sunday in a series of shootings in Seattle, Washington, TASS reports, citing local police.

According to her, a series of unrelated shootings took place within three hours. In the first incident, the police arrived on a call from a bar employee who reported a fight at the establishment. Law enforcement officers, separating the fighters, heard shots near the bar and noticed a wounded man. The victim was treated, but he died of his wounds.

The second incident, according to local law enforcement agencies, occurred at 02:32 local time. Law enforcement officers found two men with gunshot wounds near the park. One of the victims died on the spot, and the second in the hospital. It is reported that three more victims were taken to hospital.

In addition, a man and a woman with injuries arrived independently at the hospital. The woman stated that she was shot in the street, and the man said that he was shot in the park after a basketball game.

All these incidents are under investigation, police said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia court rejects motion filed by Kajaran mayor's attorneys, they leave courtroom
Paramazyan is charged with...
 Bodies of 37-year-old mother and her 9-year-old son found in apartment in Armenia's Gyumri (PHOTO)
The local investigation department is...
 Russia-based Armenian citizen's 15-year-old son dies in car accident in Armenia's Gegharkunik Province (PHOTO)
According to shamshyan.com, Rafayelyan and...
 US: 430 people die in shooting incidents in a week
At least 430 people died, more than a thousand residents were injured of varying severity…
 Armenian wounded soldier regains consciousness, nothing threatens his life
“Thank God, he has already regained consciousness, he is talking…
 Armenia serviceman, 35, dies in Ararat Province road accident
The car he was driving crashed into a roadside tree and turned upside down…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos