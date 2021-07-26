News
Armenia opposition 'I Have Honor' bloc: Nomination for deputy parliamentary speaker will depend on result of talks
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The ‘I Have Honor’ bloc’s decision to nominate a candidate for deputy parliamentary speaker will depend on the outcome of consultations of the two opposition forces. This is what spokesperson of the opposition Homeland Party Sos Hakobyan said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, touching upon elected deputy of Civil Contract Party Alen Simonyan’s statement that the opposition deputy parliamentary speaker must be from the ‘I Have Honor’ bloc.

“Such issues need to be solved through consultations held by the two opposition parties, not the authorities. The two opposition factions need to work together to solve such issues, not oppose each other,” he stated.
