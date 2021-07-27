News
US State Department calls on its citizens to reconsider visiting Armenia, as well as not to go to Artsakh
US State Department calls on its citizens to reconsider visiting Armenia, as well as not to go to Artsakh
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The US State Department calls on the citizens of the country to reconsider visiting Armenia because of COVID-19, the US State Department said in a statement.

According to it, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a Level 3 Traffic Health Notice for Armenia due to COVID-19, which indicates the high level of COVID-19 in the country.

In addition, the State Department in a statement urges its citizens not to travel to Nagorno-Karabakh due to the armed conflict.

"Casualties continue to occur in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Intermittent gunfire and occasional use of artillery systems, including land mines and mortars, result in deaths and injuries each year. Avoid roads near the ‘line of contact’ and roads near the international border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The U.S. government is unable to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in Nagorno-Karabakh as U.S. government employees are restricted from traveling there," the statement added.
