Digest: Armenian soldier commits suicide, US urges to reconsider visiting Armenia amid COVID-19

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 27.07.21:
- Armenian soldier has committed suicide.
The preliminary investigation of the criminal case initiated by the Armenian Investigation Committee revealed that the conscript of the military unit shot himself in the left side of the chest and received a fatal gunshot wound.
The preliminary investigation of the criminal case is underway.
- The search for the remains of the dead and missing servicemen during last year's hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh is carried out in the direction of Mataghis in the Martakert region - now controlled by Azerbaijan.
The State Emergency Service of Artsakh will provide additional information on the results of the work.
After the ceasefire in the occupied territories of Artsakh, according to the latest data, the remains of 1,615 people were found.
- The US State Department calls on the citizens of the country to reconsider visiting Armenia because of COVID-19, the US State Department said in a statement.
According to it, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a Level 3 traffic health notice for Armenia due to COVID-19, which shows the high level of COVID-19 in the country.
In addition, the State Department in a statement urges its citizens not to travel to Nagorno-Karabakh due to the armed conflict.
"Casualties continue to occur in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Intermittent gunfire and occasional use of artillery systems, including land mines and mortars, result in deaths and injuries each year. Avoid roads near the ‘line of contact’ and roads near the international border between Armenia and Azerbaijan," the statement noted.
- 21,900 citizens of Armenia have received Russian citizenship in six months.
It is almost 7,800 people (or 1.6 times) more than last year.
In the IMF rating of countries by GDP per capita (purchasing power parity) Russia last year ranked 48th, and Armenia - 88th.
In January-April, real wages in Russia increased on an annualized basis by 2.9%, while in Armenia they fell by 1%. The average pension in Russia is now about $ 200, and in Armenia, at the end of last year, it does not even reach the level of $ 90.
- 180 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Armenia per day, bringing the total number to 229,090.
In fact, 4,097 persons are currently being treated (their number increased by 60 per day). 219,280 people recovered (112 per day), 4,597 patients died (7 people per day).